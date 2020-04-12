One local musician is making people dance and laugh during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Killeen resident Daryl Washington Jr., also known as Nova Ultra, recently released a song called “Meantime,” a mixture of pop and R&B. He said the inspiration for the song came from his friends’ relationship issues, most experiencing unrequited love.
“A lot of my friends were going through issues in their relationships about 3 to 4 years ago. So I wrote this song because all of their stories kind of had the same underlying message,” Washington, 27, said.
The Panama City, Panama, native has received praise for the song, which was released on March 19 in the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in the U.S.
As of Friday, the song has been streamed close to 1,000 times on various platforms such as SoundCloud and iTunes.
Many responses to the song thanked Washington for writing about losing self while trying to find love. Others said it feels good to hear something new that has nothing to do with the new virus.
One fan posted on Washington’s Facebook page the song “would have been my tune when I was losing myself in the meantime ....caught up in the fairytale.”
Another fan said on March 28 they listened to the song for three days straight.
The proud Army brat said his music genres are pop, R&B, and hip-hop. The song “Meantime” “definitely leans heavily into the pop genre with R&B vocal stylings,” Washington said.
“The beat is funky and makes you want to move but the lyrics are kinda somber. The song is written from a place of hindsight,” Washington said.
The Ellison High grad said he has been singing for as long as he can remember and wrote his first song when he was 12. He even participated in a music group with his stepsister in elementary school and performed songs for the family.
“I’ve always been in love with music,” he said.
Along with music, Washington is showing his comedic skills through the popular TikTok app, with more than 11,000 likes as of Friday. He plans on posting more new content, especially during this time.
But what about an album?
“An album isn’t in the near future. I’m working on building my fan base and getting a handle on being a recording artist as a whole first before taking on that massive endeavor,” Washington said. Follow Washington on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter at @novaultramusic.
