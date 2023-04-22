More than a dozen people trickled into Endeavors Performing Arts and Special Events Center in Killeen on Saturday to support the inaugural fundraiser for a national domestic violence survivor advocacy organization headquartered in Killeen.
Saturday’s fundraiser was to raise money that will go to the National Domestic Violence Collaborative’s “Restored” program.
Founded by Killeen native and domestic violence survivor Audrey Prosper, the program will provide a healing center and transitional housing program designed to help women and children escape and thrive after abuse.
Local business owner Regiis Jones partnered with Prosper to donate a property to get the Restored program underway.
“Domestic violence, for me, is near and dear to my heart just because I’m actually an overcomer myself,” Jones said. “When I was 9 years old, my mom was murdered by her husband. Then, he turned the gun on himself.”
Jones is the co-founder and CEO of Urban Power Connections, which is an investment education investment firm. His background is in construction and real estate.
When Jones met Prosper not long ago, he said he felt he needed to support her organization, especially knowing the challenges his mother endured not having organizations like Prosper’s.
“I say that because I remember sitting at the edge of the street and her not wanting to go home, talking to me about things I think she should have been talking to maybe a therapist,” he said. “I mean, I’m 7 years old. I didn’t know what I knew at the time.”
Jones said looking back, his mother likely confided in him because she was trapped and had nowhere to go.
To protect the privacy of those going through the Restored program, the location of the building will not be disclosed, but Prosper and Jones said it will be a place for healing.
To get it to the point Prosper envisions, however, it needs around $270,000 in monetary and in-kind donations, such as products for building renovations.
One of Prosper’s friends from school, Mulan Garcia, said the location is critical for those who are healing from domestic violence.
“She wants to help rehabilitate them past what that is because healing from anything needs rehabilitation,” Garcia said. “If you don’t do it, the success rate is much lower. But she wants to provide a safe place for them to heal and then ways to learn and adjust and move forward in life.”
Prosper founded The National Domestic Violence Collaborative in 2020.
Garcia said knowing Prosper’s story, she can help others through the situations they deal with.
“She took such a negative situation and turned it into such a positive,” she said. “She grew from that, and then she just wants to spread the love.”
