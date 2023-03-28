USS Cole

According to the FBI, the USS Cole, a Navy destroyer, was docked in Aden, Yemen, for a fuel stop when it was attacked on Oct. 12, 2000. Reports indicate two pilots maneuvered a boat laden in explosives next to the destroyer and detonated the bombs, causing a 40-foot-wide hole in the hull of the ship near the waterline, according to the FBI.

 Courtesy Photo | FBI

Iran must pay over $800 million to Navy veterans and their family members after a district judge declared the country partially culpable in the deaths of 17 sailors and the injury of 42 others aboard the USS Cole in October 2000, according to a news release.

“The award comes after U.S. District Judge Rudolph Contreras found that Iran offered material support and resources to Osama Bin Laden and AlQaeda,” said Kazia Conway, a spokeswoman of The Carlson Law Firm, which is based in Killeen and represented the former sailors and their families.

