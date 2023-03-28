Iran must pay over $800 million to Navy veterans and their family members after a district judge declared the country partially culpable in the deaths of 17 sailors and the injury of 42 others aboard the USS Cole in October 2000, according to a news release.
“The award comes after U.S. District Judge Rudolph Contreras found that Iran offered material support and resources to Osama Bin Laden and AlQaeda,” said Kazia Conway, a spokeswoman of The Carlson Law Firm, which is based in Killeen and represented the former sailors and their families.
The total award of the lawsuit is $807 million.
Attorneys Craig Carlson and Philip Koelsch of The Carlson Law Firm filed the lawsuit on June 12, 2020, against Iran under the Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act with the assistance of co-counsels Matthew McGill with Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP and DeJon Lewis with the Law Office of DeJon R. Lewis. Together, the attorneys represented 25 sailors injured in the bombing and 33 members of their immediate family.
The Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act’s “terrorism exception allows plaintiffs to pursue monetary damages against a foreign state for providing material support or resources for acts resulting in personal injury or death like the Cole bombing,” the news release states.
Carlson said many of his plaintiffs have had adverse effects since the bombing.
“Since the attack, many of our clients have dealt with debilitating Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder,” Carlson said. “Even decades later, their PTSD causes nightmares, substance abuse, and significant anxiety — particularly when attending events involving loud noises. The family members have also suffered as they have lived with the emotional toll the Cole attack has taken on their loved ones.”
On March 16, Contreras determined that Iran provided things such as large sums of money, travel assistance, and training to Osama Bin Laden and al Qaeda, according to the news release.
It’s unclear if the government of Iran will pay any of the money, but the law firm said it will fight for every penny of the $807 million.
“This fight may take many years but we will not give up,” according to the law firm in response to Herald questions.
Should the country resist the ruling, there are ways for the victims to receive the money, according to the law firm.
“Our clients are eligible to apply to the United States Victims of State Sponsored Terrorism Fund ... Congress enacted the Victims Fund in order to provide compensation to victims of terrorist attacks like our clients who receive a judgment against a state sponsor of terrorism like Iran.”
According to the FBI, the USS Cole, a Navy destroyer, was docked in Aden, Yemen, for a fuel stop when it was attacked on Oct. 12, 2000.
Reports indicate two pilots maneuvered a boat laden in explosives next to the destroyer and detonated the bombs, causing a 40-foot-wide hole in the hull of the ship near the waterline, according to the FBI.
In the aftermath of the bombing, Yemeni officials arrested several suspects, including Jamal Muhammad Ahmad Al-Badawi and Fahad Muhammad Ahmad Al-Quso, who after being released were killed in separate air strikes.
According to the FBI, another suspect in the plot, Tawfiq Mohummad bin Saleh bin Roshayed bin Attash, is still in U.S. custody.
