With a scoop of dirt, a redbud tree planted recently at Lions Club Park in Killeen was officially dedicated Thursday. The tree was purchased by Teach Them To Love Outreach Center in memory of the children and staff who died May 24 in the massacre at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde.

Lolita Gilmore, executive director of Teach Them To Love, said that while the incident did not happen in Killeen, people cannot let the memory of the event go by the wayside.

