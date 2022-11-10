With a scoop of dirt, a redbud tree planted recently at Lions Club Park in Killeen was officially dedicated Thursday. The tree was purchased by Teach Them To Love Outreach Center in memory of the children and staff who died May 24 in the massacre at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde.
Lolita Gilmore, executive director of Teach Them To Love, said that while the incident did not happen in Killeen, people cannot let the memory of the event go by the wayside.
“There should be a heaviness, or a burden upon all of us — all of humanity — to say what can we do to stop this? What can we do that no family would have to have this type of dedication,” Gilmore said.
Gilmore said the tree will be considered a “tree of life.”
For Killeen resident Tonya Chaplin, who helped with the tree-planting ceremony, the tree is symbolic of giving and compassion.
“It means everything, because it could have been me — it could have been my son, my daughter,” she said. “I’ve just got a lot of compassion for anyone who’s suffering any type of trauma or traumatic event.”
In the spirit of giving back and being compassionate for those in pain, Teach Them To Love is holding a toy drive, and it will deliver all toys and donations raised to the city of Uvalde.
Toys and donations will be accepted through Dec. 8 at the following locations:
- Dwelling Place Realty, LLC (2904 E. Stan Schlueter Loop, Killeen)
- Durant Hair Studio & Beauty Salon (1519 Florence Road, #11)
- Caribbean Flavored Ice (4204 E. Stan Schlueter Loop, Killeen)
- Harker Heights TX Residential Management Office (302 Millers Crossing, Suite 11, Harker Heights)
Donations can be mailed to: Teach Them To Love (T3L) Outreach Ministries, P.O. Box 4532, Killeen, TX 76541
Monetary donations can also be given via Cashapp to $T3L022014.
