Several lines of cars filled the parking lot of Christian House of Prayer in Killeen on Saturday, a now-common sight for the church’s Refuge Mobile Food Pantry.
Joseph Solomon, executive director of the Refuge Corporation, said Saturday's event was one of the biggest the organization had done.
Solomon said volunteers served 411 families, or 1,498 individuals. Of the 411 families, 193 of them were brand new.
New to the mobile food pantry this month was an additional serving line for vehicles.
Solomon said the additional line helps keep the cars moving through faster.
When people drive through to get food, they are given about 50 to 60 pounds of food that includes meat, produce, fruits and canned and boxed goods.
“We just try to do everything that we can to supplement what these people need,” Solomon said.
Solomon said the food pantry ministry is symbolic of what the church is called to do.
“It’s important because we are doing our part,” he said. “It’s to give and to feed those that are hungry, to clothe those that don’t have any clothes. It’s to do what the scripture tells us to do with a true heart.”
Also new to the food pantry this month were voter registration and a backpack giveaway.
“Refuge has always been doing voter registration; we had stopped for a period of time,” Solomon said. “And we picked it back up this year. We think it’s very important. We don’t tell people who to vote for, we just register.”
The volunteers registered 51 voters.
The backpacks with school supplies were being given out by the Bridge the Gap Mentorship Program.
Deia Aubrey, founder of the company, said she gave out about 120 backpacks for students in pre-K through middle school.
Each backpack had some school supplies, some art supplies and about two to three masks.
“KISD had announced that they were going to give the main supplies, so I put in the hard-to-find things,” Aubrey said.
Aubrey, an Army retiree, said the purpose of Bridge the Gap is to give back to the community (Killeen) that supported her in her military career.
The Refuge Mobile Food Pantry is an event that happens on the third Saturday of every month from 9 to 11 a.m. People can follow the food pantry on Facebook for notifications of where the upcoming events will be.
