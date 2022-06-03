Raffle season is about to begin for an all-black 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Custom that will be awarded in September.
Fort Hood Area Habitat for Humanity will host the kickoff for its third annual Freedom Raffle at All American Chevrolet in Killeen, 1802 E. Central Texas Expressway on Monday.
The raffle kickoff event, which will last from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, will also feature food trucks.
Early bird pricing for raffle tickets, from Monday through July 5, will be $20 for individual tickets or seven for $100. Tickets can be purchased in-person at Monday’s event or at any of the other locations the Silverado will be on display. Tickets can also be purchased online beginning Monday at https://www.fhahfh.org/freedomraffle
After July 5, the price for tickets will be $25 each or five for $100.
A full list of Freedom Raffle events is accessible on the above website.
Regular pricing goes into effect beginning July 6.
The winning raffle ticket will be pulled at 6 p.m. Sept. 10 during the Harker Heights Food, Wine & Brew Festival.
All proceeds from the raffle will benefit the organization’s Homeownership Program. Currently, Habitat for Humanity is building 19 homes in the Central Texas area for low-income families.
Last year, Habitat for Humanity raffled off a 2021 Ford Bronco, and, in 2020, it raffled off a 2020 Jeep Rubicon.
