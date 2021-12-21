Two Killeen medical clinics are on the hook for more than $836,000 to the United States and the state of Texas, federal officials announced Tuesday.
The agreement to pay comes in the wake of allegations that Integrated Pain Associates, PLLC, a pain clinic headquartered in Killeen, and Central Texas Day Surgery Center, LLC, an affiliated ambulatory surgery center, overbilled for services performed, according to a news release from the office of U.S. Attorney Ashley C. Hoff of the Western District of Texas.
In total, the two clinics will pay $836,702.88 in settlements.
Integrated Pain Associates has locations in Killeen, Temple, Waco, Abilene and Lampasas. There is also a surgery center in Abilene.
The U.S. Department of Justice alleges that the clinics overbilled Medicare, Medicaid, and Tricare for facet joint injections, transforaminal injections, and radiofrequency ablation procedures, which violated the False Claims Act, the release said.
“We will not allow health care providers to enrich themselves at taxpayer expense,” Hoff said in the news release. “We are grateful to our partners at the Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General, the Defense Criminal Investigative Service, and the Civil Medicaid Fraud Division of the Office of the Attorney General of Texas for their assistance in obtaining this significant recovery.”
Miranda L. Bennett, special agent in charge with the Department of Health and Human Services Office of the Inspector General, said clinics doing wrong will be held accountable.
“Health care providers who try to boost their profits by overbilling federal health care programs will be held accountable for their actions,” Bennett said in the release. “In coordination with our law enforcement partners, our agency will continue to safeguard critical health care programs from such schemes.”
Michael Mentavlos, special agent in charge with Defense Criminal Investigative Service Southwest Field Office, said his office and its law enforcement partners diligently investigate allegations of fraud against Tricare.
“Today’s outcome reflects DCIS’s steadfast commitment to protect our Warfighters and their families and hold accountable those who perpetrate the fraud,” Mentavlos said.
Neither company was available for comment Tuesday.
