A Killeen-based pain clinic and surgery center Thursday denied allegations brought against it in a civil lawsuit that said the medical providers engaged in fraudulent overbilling, instead saying that the settlement that was reached recently is a result of overpayments made over several years.
“The money that was paid back was not from overbilling or fraudulent billing or anything of that sort,” said Elodie Day, chief executive officer for Integrated Pain Associates. “It was an overpayment over a period of six and a half years, and not overpayment because we overbilled or we incorrectly billed. (It was) overpayment just from the government following a fee schedule.”
As a result of the settlement, the Integrated Pain Associates and the Central Texas Day Surgery Center — located in the same building on South W.S. Young Drive in Killeen — were required to pay a total sum of $836,702.88 to the United States government, according to documents provided by the U.S. Department of Justice.
The medical providers have paid the settlement in full, the Integrated Pain Associates founder Dr. Scott Irvine told the Herald on Wednesday. Lora Makowski of the Department of Justice confirmed Thursday the government had received the payment in full.
Day and Irvine said that when the Department of Justice did its investigation, it found an error rate of just over 1% on all the claims billed over that period of time. Irvine told the Herald Wednesday that the clinic files an average of around 130,000 claims per year.
Day and Irvine also contend that the actual amount of overbilling was much lower than the settlement amount and that the DOJ “tacked on” a “multiplier” to the amount.
“In our investigations the government often reviews a statistically valid sample of claims billed to federal programs and we often extrapolate the findings from the review to determine the damages amount,” Makowski said via email Thursday.
According to the settlement, provided by Makowski, the medical providers were alleged to have fraudulently overbilled the government for services they provided.
The U.S. alleged that the Department of Justice had “certain civil claims” against the medical providers that stated they had submitted claims to Tricare for three or more units of facet joint or medial branch block injections on the same date; had submitted claims to Medicare, Medicaid and Tricare for two or more units of transforaminal injections on the same date; and had submitted claims to Medicare, Medicaid and Tricare for three or more units of radiofrequency ablation on the same date.
The claims alleged the incidents occurred between Jan. 1, 2013, and April 29, 2019, the settlement stated.
In addition, the state of Texas claimed that during the same time frame and for the same alleged conduct, it had received “certain civil causes of action.” The state also claimed the medical providers violated the Texas Medicaid Fraud Prevention Act.
“That’s exactly what it was; it was allegations,” Day said. “There was no action taken against IPA.”
Irvine added that in similar cases settled with the Department of Justice in which there is guilt determined, the clinic or provider sometimes loses its contract with the government entities, such as Medicare, Medicaid and Tricare. Irvine said that was not the case with the pain clinic or the surgery center.
The surgery center is a separate provider that operates inside the pain clinic building, Day and Irvine said.
“The reason we were not kicked off (of the programs), is because a civil suit was filed and the claims from the claimant were not substantiated,” Irvine said. “That’s why they remain the legal word ‘allegations.’”
The settlement did not specify liability in the suit.
“This Agreement is neither an admission of liability by IPA or CTDSC, nor a concession by the United States, Texas, or Relator that their claims are not well founded,” the settlement stated.
Day said the suit was prolonged due to several extensions.
“They had to file extensions for us for nearly six years, because they couldn’t find anything,” Day said.
According to the settlement, the civil lawsuit was filed on April 17, 2015, by a female private citizen, who was referred to in the rest of the settlement as “Relator.”
A provision of the United States False Claims Act — which was enacted in 1863 under President Abraham Lincoln — allows private citizens of the country to file suits “against those who have defrauded the government,” according to the Department of Justice website.
Once the payment was received by the government, one of the stipulations in the settlement agreement was for the parties to sign a joint stipulation of dismissal, meaning that the case between the citizen and the medical providers is dismissed once the settlement was paid to the government.
