One local artist who calls his music “authentic and passionate with a rough edge” has signed a distribution deal with Universal Music Group. Andre Black, who goes by Dre B, is a product of military life born at Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center at Fort Hood in 1989.
Black said it was his mother, also a music fan, that instilled his love of sound.
“I’ve always been into music since (I was) a child. My mother was heavily into music. Not so much as the performing part, but she loved it and would always play it loud throughout the house, so it grew on me,” the 31-year-old said.
Black credits rappers 2Pac, T.I., and Lil Boosie as his hip-hop influences. Other music influencers, Black said, are R&B artists like The Isley Brothers, New Edition and Freddie Jackson.
“These artists are just so pure with the lyrical content that they put out,” Black said. “It was always a storyline behind their music, whether it been from the harsh reality of trying to make it out of the ghetto of which they reside … to the love and empowerment they see in our African American people on a wide scale. The delivery and passion felt within the lyrics sucked me in and allowed me to relate to their message.”
At age of 13, Black began recording with a group of childhood friends from the Willow Springs neighborhood as one-time members of an independent label called I and I Records.
Today, Black’s music is heard on all major music platforms and featured on radio stations websites such as B106.3. He also formed his own group, Success Click Muzik Group (SCMG).
His music first caught the eye of a Universal A&R rep in September 2019 after his single “Pressure” was released,” Black said.
It wasn’t until his single “Black Visionary” was released in early April 2020 that the ball got rolling with the record company.
“This time the conversation was deeper and opportunity presented itself. Over the course of conversations throughout the next few days an offer was placed on the table,” Black said.
Black said as of April 19 he is “a certified artist under the UMG umbrella.”
“Things are still being finalized and being put into motion as we speak,” Black said.
Black’s music can also be found in the following social media platforms:
Instagram: dre_b_scmg
Facebook: DRE-B
YouTube: Dre B Official
