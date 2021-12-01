With October’s announcement of Killeen Municipal Judge Mark Kimball’s upcoming retirement on Feb. 23, the City Council has begun searching for his successor.
In a discussion Tuesday night led by Human Resources Director Eva Bark, the Killeen City Council gave the green-light to Bark and her team to put out feelers for a new municipal judge, which handles misdemeanor cases.
The position will be advertised over the course of four weeks or until filled, and the position will offer a starting pay of $125,000 to $135,000, based on experience.
According to Bark, Kimball currently makes roughly $125,500 annually.
Discussion Tuesday largely revolved around the position’s pay incentive. Mayor Pro Tem Debbie Nash-King offered a salary of $135,000, which Bark said is approximately the median salary of similar-sized cities.
The majority of council members agreed that a salary of roughly $120,000 to $140,000 strikes a good balance between commensurate and competitive pay. However, Councilwoman Mellisa Brown said that it may be beneficial not to list a salary, instead leaving it as “negotiable based on salary.”
Though Councilwoman Nina Cobb said that it is “unnecessary” to list a salary, she was countered by council members Rick Williams and Jessica Gonzalez.
Gonzalez stated it is critical to list a position’s potential salary in order to attract valuable and qualified candidates, with Williams speaking similarly.
“When I apply for a job, or if I’m in the market for a job, I’m in the market for a job other than city council, because I expect to know about the money,” he said. ”I’m not working because ‘I love these people and I want to do this job’ — I’m going to love you but I want to know I’m going to make $140,000 a year while I’m giving you that love.”
Brown suggested that the City Council eventually host a public “meet and greet” with the top three finalists.
The position will be posted on the City of Killeen website, Indeed and LinkedIn.
Kimball announced his retirement from municipal judge on Oct. 5. His position will require additional qualifications as Killeen remains a court of record — meaning that any candidates will be required to hold a law degree as well as experience serving as a judge.
Municipal judges interpret, apply and enforce local and state laws. Killeen’s status as a court of record mean that any proceedings and rulings may be used and recognized as evidence or fact in another trial.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.