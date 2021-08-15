Killeen and Bell County government officials in recent days have been sounding the alarm about the rising number of COVID cases in the area.
On Thursday, Bell County, the City of Killeen and local health experts from major hospital systems gave an update on COVID-19 amid a spike in cases that is overwhelming area medical facilities.
Tuesday, Killeen council members and residents got an update from a local standpoint on the pandemic during a workshop.
Killeen Fire Chief James Kubinski, and the city’s Emergency Management Coordinator Peter Perez, provided the update in the form of a presentation, which addressed county and local hospitalization rates, active case counts, COVID cases among city employees, an update on Fort Hood and actions made by Gov. Greg Abbott.
On Friday, Killeen Mayor Jose Segarra posted a video on the city’s social media sites encouraging people to get vaccinated.
The recent uptick in city involvement reflects concern over the current surge in cases of the virus.
On June 1, city staff recommended the council stop providing an update on COVID-19, as cases were declining. Around that time in June, the hospital rate of COVID cases was down to about 3% and the Killeen incident rate was down to 40.25 per 100,000 residents, according to Killeen’s Director of Communication Janell Ford.
But as of July 1, Perez told the city there was a concerning uptick in cases, and that an update should be provided until case counts fall. Now, the city will brief the public every other week during a workshop meeting on the city’s current situation.
Perez said in an email received Thursday the city has compiled its data from the Texas Department of State Health Services COVID-19 Dashboards, Bell County Public Health Dashboards, and the state hospital reporting system.
As of the update given Tuesday, 13 city employees were in quarantine, nine had tested positive for the virus and four had been exposed to the virus. A list of the number of employees in each city department was given:
Killeen Police Department: 1
Killeen Fire Department: 1
Public Works: 1
Human Resources: 0
Finance: 1
Communications/ Legal/ City Manager’s Office: 1
Recreation: 4
Courts: 1
Community Development: 1
Planning and Development: 1
Aviation: 0
IT: 1
Kubinski approached the lectern Tuesday with what he called a “mixed bag.” More so, it’s a bag full of what officials hope to see, but the numbers, in terms of hospitalizations, are stark.
“Last year, during the first couple of weeks of August, we were seeing hospitalizations in the 10-12% range where we’re seeing again at 20% now, which is a concern with the same number of beds approximately available throughout the trauma service area L,” Kubinski said Tuesday night.
Active cases in the area have also been on an upward-trend, but Kubinski said that seems to be approaching a plateau, one they were hoping they’d see. However, how long that will go on is questionable. For now, officials are hoping that will begin to dip.
“Hopefully we now start to see that downward trend. We’ve seen that plateau just like we did in the middle of July last year, end of July, and then it downward trended for the remainder of the year throughout October and November,” Kubinski said.
However, cases aren’t foretelling of this virus, and that doesn’t mean a light at the end of the tunnel. Kubinski emphasized that we will probably be dealing with COVID for the rest of our lives.
“We’re going to be living with it just like we do influenza for the rest of our lives, I’m sure,” Kubinski said. “But when we compare it to the same time frame, and trend line as a year ago, the active cases ... an increase is seeing again very similar to what we saw in July of last year.”
COUNTY PICTURE
Bell County officials painted a slightly different picture at a press conference Thursday at the Bell County Courthouse in downtown Belton. The conference had multiple doctors from Baylor Scott and White and AdventHealth-Central Texas in attendance. Also present were Bell County Judge David Blackburn and Interim Bell County Public Health Department Director and WIC Coordinator Nikki Marrow.
Prior to the conference Thursday, Marrow responded to questions asked by the Herald concerning hospital beds, testing and a contingency plan should conditions become more severe.
Just last week, Bell County increased its threat level to ‘Level-1,’ which translates to ‘severe uncontrolled community transmission.’ This is the highest threat level for the county.
When asked about the availability of hospital beds left county-wide, Marrow deferred to local hospitals for a response. Doctors from Scott and White said they were at 130% capacity and did not have 130% staff to handle the number of COVID cases occupying beds.
They have now resorted to opening old personal care wards that have not been used in some time to accommodate the influx of patients being admitted, according to Dr. Stephen Sibbitt, Chief Medical Officer of the Central Texas Region of Baylor Scott & White Health.
The current atmosphere of testing was called ‘challenging’ by Blackburn.
Dr. Erin Bird, Chief Medical Officer for AdventHealth Central Texas and AdventHealth Rollins Brook, said Thursday that if people need to be tested, they should not come to the ER and go to a site instead. But testing sites established by the county have been discontinued.
The Herald asked Marrow if the county planned on bringing back testing sites.
“At this time, we do not plan to provide additional testing sites because there are numerous locations to get a COVID-19 test throughout the county,” Marrow said.
Further, the push by county officials seemed to focus on vaccinations, which doctors said was the only way to end the pandemic. But people coming to ERs for testing is causing a backlog and the wait times are long, according to doctors.
Bell County’s Public Informations Officer James Stafford did provide a link that shows places across Texas that provide COVID testing: https://bit.ly/3iF8CLT. People can also go to vaccines.gov to find locations to receive a shot.
As for a contingency plan, Marrow said in response, the county encourages residents to continue washing their hands, wearing a mask in crowded indoor areas and most importantly, getting their vaccine.
Still, Sibbitt said things could very well get a lot worse, and it already is in comparison to last year.
“It’s much more contagious,” he said of the pervasive delta variant strain of the coronavirus. “To give you an example, over the last five weeks, we’ve seen our cases go up 500%. Back in December/January, that spike, we saw our cases go up 250% and that was over two to three months because it went into February. So it’s much more contagious and we’re seeing the spike predictive model straight up.” Sibbitt said.
“They also say we’re not going to come out of this for another five to eight weeks,” Sibbett said. “That’s one difference. The other difference is it’s all delta. Younger patients. Pregnant patients. And children. That personally hits home very, very hard. There’s less mortality, fatalities.”
Additionally, the Herald asked if the county plans on instituting a mask mandate similar to those imposed in Travis County and Austin.
Blackburn said there are no plans for that and that he will uphold the order by Abbott, who is taking legal action against smaller government entities that are creating their own mandates in defiance of his order that bans mask mandates.
LOCAL HEALTH EXPERTS
The facts can be laid out on a graph and in a PowerPoint presentation, but they are experienced by healthworkers firsthand, who say they are overwhelmed and hospital beds are running out.
In addition to Scott and White being over capacity, Calee Travis, Chief Nursing Officer of Seton Medical Center in Harker Heights, said that as of Thursday morning, the health facility was fresh out of ICU beds.
Bird didn’t specify the extent of the bed usage at AdventHealth, but did indicate the hospital was beginning to create additional space to help take on the influx of patients.
Perhaps the bed situation at hospitals isn’t enough to convince those to take the precautions necessary, especially with a vaccination rate of those who are 12 years old and up is less than 40% in Bell County.
Sibbitt said 90-91 percent of those coming into the hospital are unvaccinated. They’re also seeing an uptick in cases for those who are pregnant and as well as children.
Dr. Dominic Lucia, Chief Medical Officer of the Baylor Scott & White McLane Children’s Medical Center, said the the rate of hospitalizations for children with COVID sits between 10 and 15 percent, which is a startling comparison to virtually none or less than 5 percent at the beginning of the summer and last year.
Sibbitt and other doctors did not sugar coat what they were experiencing day-to-day. Sibbitt, who is also a father, compared the look of someone who couldn’t breathe to that of a very frightened child, a look any parent will recognize.
Those are the people who come in, Sibbitt said. Nothing hit harder than Sibbitt having to tell an expectant mother that she’d be hooked up to a respirator, leaving so many questions looming for her unborn child.
Younger people are coming in, some between the ages of 40 and 50 years with very severe complications, some having to be intubated, according to Bird.
Those who are 65 and up fall in the highest range of persons fully vaccinated in the area, standing at 66.9%, according to data provided by Marrow.
Dr. Charles Mitchell, a family practice physician in Killeen and member of the Medical Executive Committee of AdventHealth Central Texas, said 95 percent of those who come down with COVID can be treated at home.
But that didn’t pull attention away from the grim vaccination rate among the group being admitted the most. Mitchell said the foundation needs to be supported in order to alleviate the stress on our hospitals and medical staff, who are vastly overworked.
The numbers are there, of course, but so is the misinformation about vaccines.
Travis stressed not to believe everything being said on social media and elsewhere on the internet, and of course, she urged the population to please get their vaccines.
“The virus doesn’t care who it infects,” Travis said.
