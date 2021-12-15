A Killeen boil-water notice effective 8 a.m. Wednesday for properties located from 3300 to 3716 E. Veterans Memorial Boulevard was expanded to include 700-710 Jefferis Avenue, the city of Killeen announced Wednesday morning.
“Crews are replacing a fire hydrant and will need to isolate the water main to complete the project,” Killeen Communications Officer Marcus Hood said in a news release. “Once service is restored, all water must be boiled prior to consumption. Water crews will remain on site until all repairs are complete and water services are restored. The city will take water quality samples the following morning, with results available within 24 to 48 hours.”
Residents at these addresses should boil all water prior to consumption until water sampling results confirm that no contamination occurred, city officials said.
“Public notice will be issued through the City of Killeen website KilleenTexas.gov, by news release and the Boil Water Notice Hotline at (254) 501-6515 when the notice is lifted,” Hood said.
