A boil water notice issued effective Wednesday for properties located at 502 E. Fowler Ave. and 1106-1110 S. 8th Street in Killeen has been canceled, according to city officials.
“The crews were unable to perform the work, and never had to shut off the water,” a Killeen spokesman said. “The water is safe for consumption without the need to boil.”
