A boil-water notice is issued effective at 9 a.m. Friday for properties located at 701 to 803 E. Central Texas Expressway in Killeen, city officials said.
Contractors will be repairing a water leak and installing a fire line which requires interrupting water service. Once repairs are complete and service is restored, all water must be boiled prior to consumption.
Affected properties will be notified directly. Public notice has been issued at KilleenTexas.gov and by news release, and notice will be issued when the notice is lifted.
