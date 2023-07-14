A boil-water notice issued Tuesday for properties 4101, 4201 and 4301 East Rancier Avenue was lifted Friday, Killeen officials said in a news release.
According to the release, water crews isolated the water main to replace a fire hydrant. Water crews remained on site until all repairs were complete and water services are restored. Water quality samples were taken the following morning with results showing that no contamination occurred, the city said.
