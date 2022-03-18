Residents of one neighborhood in eastern Killeen are no longer under a boil-water notice after the city lifted the restriction Friday evening.
Residents living in properties from 5710 to 5838 on Greenforest Circle no longer need to boil their water after city water crews were forced to reroute the water main in the area. The notice was issued Wednesday and crews remained on site until all repairs were complete and water services were restored.
"Water quality samples were taken on March 17, with results showing no contamination occurred," the city said in a news release.
