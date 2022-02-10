A boil-water notice issued Monday for properties located on 3401-3409 Atkinson Ave. has been lifted effective immediately, Killeen officials said Thursday.
A water main break caused the boil-water notice, and repairs were made.
Water samples taken Tuesday reveal no contamination, officials said.
