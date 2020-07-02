A boil-water notice in north Killeen from Monday has been rescinded.
Properties located at 502, 506, 912 and 922 N. 38th Street and 3209 Atkinson Street, now do not need to boil their water, according to a news release from the city of Killeen.
Scheduled replacement of a water line interrupted service requiring the boil-water order.
Water quality tests have been completed, and the water is safe to drink and use without boiling, the news release said.
