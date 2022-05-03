A boil-water order will begin at 6:30 a.m. in north Killeen.
Killeen city officials are issuing a boil-water notice to begin at 6:30 a.m. Wednesday for properties located at 502 E. Fowler Ave. and 1106-1110 S. 8th St.
Crews will be replacing a broken water valve and will need to isolate the water main to complete repairs. Water crews will remain on site until all repairs are complete and water services are restored. Water quality samples will be taken the following morning with results being available within 24 to 48 hours, city officials said in a news release.
