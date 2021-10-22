The citywide boil-water order in Killeen will continue throughout the weekend, officials said Friday as frustration from residents grows on social media.
“Monday?!!!! That is bull butter. You clowns need to work through the weekend,” Todd Hunkins, of Killeen, wrote on a city of Killeen Facebook post Friday afternoon after the city released its latest news on the ongoing boil-water order that has now stretched to three days.
A boil-water notice went into effect for Killeen residents, schools and businesses on Tuesday after a quarterly sample found chlorine residuals in the water to be lower than the state-required minimum.
Killeen issued an update on the boil-water situation Friday afternoon following a meeting with Texas Commission on Environmental Quality experts, advising residents it may be Monday before the city has a better timeline of when the order will be lifted.
“The city will continue flushing and testing throughout the weekend, and with the help of TCEQ’s guidance, is hopeful to provide a better timeline on Monday,” according to the news release.
Some businesses, including Dutch Bros Coffee on Stan Schlueter Loop, were still closed Friday citing the boil-water notice as their reason for closure.
The Killeen Fire Department assisted in delivering cases of water to eight Killeen residents who requested it this week, officials said. Residents who do not have the ability to boil their own water may call 254-501-6315 to receive free bottled water from the city during the boil-water order.
A city of Killeen water crew was seen flushing a fire hydrant on south Clear Creek Road Friday morning just outside the city’s elevated storage tank site across from the airport. That particular site, city officials said, holds 1 million gallons of water that provides pressure for the Airport Pressure Plane which includes the area bordered by Clear Creek Road on the west, Stan Schlueter on the north, highway 201 on the south, and Bunny Trail on the east.
Killeen is flushing fire hydrants in an effort to get rid of old water and pull newly chlorinated water through the city’s water pipelines.
The city of Killeen posted a Q&A to its YouTube page Thursday evening, featuring Director of Public Works Jeffrey Reynolds and Director of Water/Sewer Steve Kana.
“This is not just an isolated incident in Killeen,” Reynolds said in the video. “This is a system-wide distribution issue that we’re trying to get cleaned up with WCID and TCEQ’s help.” To view the video, visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R3Q2dYih9BE.
The area’s main water supplier issued a news release Thursday afternoon detailing a month-long “deep clean” disinfection process which began Thursday and will continue through Nov. 22.
Bell County Water Improvement and Control District No. 1 General Manager Ricky Garrett said Thursday the entity will temporarily convert the disinfectant in its water treatment process from chloramines to ‘free chlorine’ beginning Thursday following the advice of state officials.
The change affects WCID-1 water customers including the cities of Belton, Copperas Cove, Harker Heights, Killeen, Nolanville, 439 Water Supply Corporation, and Fort Hood, however, only Killeen is under a boil-water advisory. Even though all the cities get the treated water from the same supplier — WCID-1 — officials have not yet made it clear why or how Killeen has low chlorine levels and the other cities do not.
Friday afternoon the city of Killeen released a one-minute video of Killeen Public Works Director Jeffery Reynolds relaying a summary of a meeting with TCEQ experts Friday morning.
“The TCEQ experts are here to help guide us through the process of doing this chlorine conversion that WCID is conducting throughout the whole distribution system,” Reynolds said in the video.
Reynolds said representatives from Harker Heights and Copperas Cove were also in attendance at Friday’s meeting with TCEQ.
“As we go through this whole chlorine conversion to make sure the system is safe for everybody, it’s important that we have all entities on board who will be affected by this chlorine conversion,” he said. “This chlorine conversion is designed to help clean the system completely and basically reset the system from the WCID management point throughout the entire distribution system to make sure we have healthy, safe water across the distribution system for the entire, all users of the WCID water resource.”
All Killeen residents are advised, per TCEQ and city officials, to boil their water prior to consumption.
“Children, seniors, and persons with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria, and all affected customers should follow these directions,” the TCEQ boil-water notice states.
“To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking and for making ice should be boiled and cooled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes. The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes.”
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, tap water during a boil-water notice is safe for hand washing and showering, but bottled or boiled water should be used for brushing teeth and any other consumption.
