Two boil-water notices were lifted for several properties in Killeen Thursday, according to a news release from the city.
A boil-water notice was issued for properties between 1900 and 2009 Standridge Street on Aug. 1 to allow a water crew to isolate the water main for repairs due to a contractor hitting the water main. Water crews remained on site until all repairs were complete and water services were restored.
