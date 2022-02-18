A boil-water notice will be issued Wednesday for properties along South Fort Hood Street, according to a city of Killeen news release Friday.
Beginning at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, residences and businesses located between 108 and 412 S. Fort Hood St. will need to boil their water before consumption until the notice is lifted.
“Water crews will be replacing two fire hydrants, so they need to isolate the water main to complete the project,” according to the news release. “Water crews will remain on site until all repairs are complete and water services are restored. Water quality samples will be taken the following morning, with results available within 24 to 48 hours.”
A public notice will be issued through the city of Killeen website KilleenTexas.gov, by news release and the Boil Water Notice Hotline at 254-501-6515 when the notice is lifted, the news release stated.
“To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking and for making ice should be boiled and cooled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes. The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes. In lieu of boiling, you may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source,” according to the release.
