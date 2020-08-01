The Killeen Branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People celebrated its 50th anniversary Saturday along with a Back to School Backpack Giveaway at Greater Peace Missionary Baptist Church in Killeen.
“The NAACP was founded on February 12, 1909, and because of the racial acts that were going on in Springfield, Illinois (Race Riots),” said TaNeika Driver-Moultrie, Killeen Branch NAACP president. “There were four individuals who answered the call and they were white Anglos and they got together with several Blacks to include W.E B. Dubois and Ida B. Wells to form the NAACP.”
Driver-Moultrie said the NAACP today has over 2,000 branches, units, chapters and youth councils across the nation.
“We continue to fight for civil rights and justice for all,” she said, “Anyone who has been discriminated against, had their civil rights violated, or has experienced racial injustice — the NAACP still stands for over a 100-plus years, even in a pandemic.”
The adult branch of the Killeen unit was chartered July 2, 1970, by seven individuals, Driver-Moultrie said.
“One of those being a Lone Star female by the name of Catherine Hatcher,” she said. “Catherine and her husband, Reuben, along with several others to include Willie Gibson, Napoleon May, Willie Jefferson, Clyde Young and Clifford Young. They decided to get together and ask to become a chartered branch here because of the racial imbalance that was happening at the Marlboro School.”
Driver-Moultrie said the seven original members wrote the NAACP and the NAACP told them to get members together to charter a branch.
“They were successful in doing that,” she said. “Fifty years later, I always like to say we’re still here, we’re still standing and we have never been inactive. It is a very humbling experience to be a part of its history, and we are getting there in regards to fighting racial injustices and inequality that still haunts us. We are still pressing on, whether it is for education, voter empowerment, criminal justice, economic empowerment or health disparities.”
Roosevelt Huggins, former Killeen Branch NAACP president from 2005-2007, said he’s been a member since 1975.
“I started my lifetime membership at that time,” he said, “This branch has assisted in so many ways just like the event we are having today. I am one of the ones who started the Back To School Giveaway. It is a joy to be part of the history and a calling to be a part of and it is one of the things we are taught — in the area from which I come from, which is Louisiana, is to serve and everything that you do you have to give back. That is why I joined the NAACP.”
Driver-Moultrie said the NAACP branch in Killeen put on a Backpack Giveaway Saturday because education is important.
“It is one of our initiatives for the branch and NAACP,” she said, “We also have voter registration going on here because that is another thing we stand for.”
