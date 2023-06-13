Groundbreaking

City staff operates equipment to move dirt along the entrance of the 2201 E Veterans Memorial Blvd immediately after the Community and Senior Center groundbreaking ceremony for renovation on Tuesday.

 Walter Lanier | Herald

The City of Killeen’s Recreation Services Department broke ground Tuesday on a renovation and building project at the Rosa Hereford Community Center and Bob Gilmore Senior Center, , 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd.

The previous Bob Gilmore Center, which used to be in another building nearby, provided quality services and programs to residents 55 years old and older, and was first constructed in 1977. It was demolished in March 2022, due to structural inefficiencies.

