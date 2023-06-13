The City of Killeen’s Recreation Services Department broke ground Tuesday on a renovation and building project at the Rosa Hereford Community Center and Bob Gilmore Senior Center, , 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd.
The previous Bob Gilmore Center, which used to be in another building nearby, provided quality services and programs to residents 55 years old and older, and was first constructed in 1977. It was demolished in March 2022, due to structural inefficiencies.
The new facilities will include a large billiard room, banquet facilities, senior lunch program, ceramics and card rooms, according to a city news release. Seniors will also have access to the gym, weight room and aerobics room, as well as meeting rooms. There will also be pickleball courts and a dining courtyard outside.
Council approved HCS Inc. as the contractor in May 2023 at a cost of $7.4 million for the project.
The Killeen Community Center first opened in March 1974 and was renamed the Rosa Hereford Community Center in 2020 in honor of our former City councilwoman. It closed in 2020 due to COVID-19 and also operated as a warming center, when needed.
Both facilities are scheduled to reopen at the same time, and that date will be announced, according to the city.
A groundbreaking event Tuesday morning included Mayor Debbie Nash-King and representatives from the Senior Advisory Board and the Recreation Services Advisory Board.
