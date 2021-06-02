The City of Killeen said Wednesday Little Nolan Road Bridge is closed until further notice.
The Communications Department said the bridge, located near Cunningham Road, will be closed for repairs and to address drainage infrastructure issues, according to a news release.
The city said all traffic will be directed indefinitely.
Drivers can access Little Nolan west of the bridge via WS Young Drive and Cunningham Road, and east of the bridge via Stan Schlueter Loop.
