Killeen motorists who travel across the bridge on North W.S. Young Drive to get between Veterans Memorial Boulevard and East Rancier Avenue will have to take alternate routes, beginning Nov. 4.
From Nov. 4 to Nov. 30, repair crews will remove and replace damaged concrete from both ends of the bridge, according to a news release from city spokeswoman Hilary Shine.
“To ensure motorist and worker safety, the entire bridge will be closed and all traffic detoured,” the release said.
North-south detours will be on 10th Street and 38th Street, and motorists should expect increased travel time, the release said.
“Killeen Community Center and Athletic Complex parks, fields, dog park, trail and other amenities will remain accessible to northbound traffic. Businesses located north of the bridge are accessible via Rancier Avenue,” the release said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.