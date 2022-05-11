Killeen’s “Movies in Your Park” film series is back at the Killeen Ampitheater, 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd., and will offer one movie every two weeks for residents over the summer, starting June 10.
The schedule is as follows:
June 10: “Encanto”
June 24: “Luca”
July 8: “Sing 2”
July 22: “Footloose”
Admission to the movies is free, though residents will need to bring their own blanket, chairs snacks and refreshments.
Alcohol, glass containers and pets are not allowed.
For more information, residents can call 254-501-6390 or visit killeentexas.gov/rec.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.