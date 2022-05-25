The city of Killeen has clarified that brush — sticks and branches too big to fit in normal trash cans — will still be picked up after bulk collection services are “temporarily suspended” from May 30 to Sept. 30.
However, if yard clippings are small enough to fit in a trash container, the city says that “yard waste” should be placed inside the container; otherwise the city said it won’t pick it up.
In a news release Wednesday, Killeen spokeswoman Janell Ford provided the following distinction between brush and yard clippings.
Brush: Cuttings or trimmings from trees or shrubs of such length that they cannot be placed in a container.
Yard waste: Leaves, grass clippings, shrubs or plant cuttings, yard and garden debris, resulting from yard maintenance, that can be placed in a plastic bag for disposal.
The city sent clarifying announcements Wednesday, saying if yard waste doesn’t fit in your garbage bin, the city won’t pick it up.
However, brush — such as cut branches — that is bundled together and placed by the curb, will be picked up.
The suspension of bulk collection services is in response to an approximate 17-person driver shortage within the Solid Waste Department; the city hopes to address this shortage by increasing pay and reducing workload, which the city estimates to be about 50% higher than the national average.
Memorial day hours
As a reminder, garbage collection will run one day late for Monday and Tuesday due to the federally observed Memorial Day holiday. The recycling station will be closed Monday, though the solid waste transfer station at 12200 Highway 195 will be open until 1 p.m.
