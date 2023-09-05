Purser

Gary "Bubba" Purser talks building inspection fees at Tuesday's council meeting.

 Kevin Limiti | Herald

The Killeen City Council held a public hearing Tuesday on the proposed 2024 budget, which included complaints from a developer and an engineer about building inspection fee increases.

There was also discussion — sporadically during the budget hearing and the following workshop meeting — about whether an internal audit should be conducted on the building inspection fees that went uncollected due to a flaw in the process.

klimiti@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7460 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.