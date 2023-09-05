The Killeen City Council held a public hearing Tuesday on the proposed 2024 budget, which included complaints from a developer and an engineer about building inspection fee increases.
There was also discussion — sporadically during the budget hearing and the following workshop meeting — about whether an internal audit should be conducted on the building inspection fees that went uncollected due to a flaw in the process.
Prior to the public hearing, Assistant Finance Director Miranda Drake gave a presentation on some of the changes in the budget, including a reduction in property tax revenue and a few other minor changes.
Four people spoke at the public hearing on the budget: former Councilwoman Mellisa Brown, Michael Fornino, engineer Anca Neagu and local developer Gary “Bubba” Purser.
Purser again complained about Killeen’s building inspection fees, saying the fees were lower in other neighboring cities.
He said the proposed fees amounted to $25 per lot, compared to $3 per lot in Temple.
“I think the fees are too high to start with,” Purser said. “So I don’t even agree with Mr. Segarra.”
Councilman Jose Segarra had made a motion last month to slash the proposed inspection fee increases in half.
Purser also said that there was misinformation about whether the building inspection fees were cut in half rather than the proposed increases.
“It needs to be reported right, and that’s all I’m saying,” he said.
The Herald has consistently reported that the fee increases were cut in half, not the fees themselves.
Purser said that consumers would end up paying the cost of the increased building inspection fees.
“I don’t think that’s necessary,” he said. “I don’t think everybody understands what’s going (to be) the end of the cost on that.”
He also said he didn’t believe that the misprint on the original fee increases was a typo.
Regarding the collection of inspection fees, Purser was adamant that the city sends him a final statement, and if the fees were on there, his company would have paid them.
“We didn’t circumvent anything,” Purser said.
Neagu said, “I do agree with Mr. (Councilman Ramon) Alvarez, if the developers weren’t informed of the fees, that’s not their fault.”
“I can’t believe the fees are so much higher than the surrounding cities,” she said.
According to data from the city of Killeen, the inspection fees have not yet matched the benchmark averages of 15 similar and area cities. City Manager Kent Cagle told the Herald last month that it was the eventual goal for the city to break even with the inspection fees.
Councilman Ramon Alvarez said he didn’t know why the building inspection fees were still being brought up, since the council already voted on the proposed fee schedule.
But he did say he didn’t believe the fees had gone unpaid, but were merely uncollected.
He said the developers “wouldn’t be able to move forward if they were charged a fee and they didn’t pay it.”
“If there are any fees that were not paid, they were not charged when they should have been charged,” Alvarez said.
He said it needs to be reiterated that the fees are going up.
“I think that a lot of this stuff gets lost in translation. We talk about fees going up, down, sideways backwards, unpaid, paid,” Alvarez said. “Some of them were going to go up by $10,000, some of them were going to go up by $5,000.”
Brown spoke on a few topics, including how some of the fund balances are over 20%.
“The financial governance policy says something over 22% should be automatically moved over to the (Capital Improvements Project fund) for a corresponding fund,” Brown said.
Brown also said the CIP doesn’t list what streets drainage improvement projects will be on.
“We have about 10 different drainage projects that have been on our CIP list for years,” she said.
Brown also said she wanted to make sure public bathrooms in city parks are compliant under the Americans with Disabilities Act. She said some of those bathrooms are difficult to get in and out of.
Cagle said there might be some funds in the budget that are over 22%, but said, “the one that was brought up was a special revenue fund, so I don’t think it really applies.”
He also said that bathrooms not being ADA compliant was one person’s opinion, which Brown audibly scoffed at.
“All of the items required by ADA will be addressed,” Councilwoman Jessica Gonzalez said.
Fornino asked for a forensic audit, as he has done at virtually every meeting for months. Despite council members, the city manager and the city auditor dismissing this at the budget town hall, it did open up discussion from the council about an internal audit.
However, Mayor Debbie Nash-King shut down discussion from some of the council members, including Segarra, because the topic wasn’t strictly about the budget.
Nevertheless, during the workshop meeting following the budget public hearing, Segarra said it would be a “good idea” to do an internal audit.
Nash-King said she spoke to city auditor Matthew Grady, who said he is working on another audit and it would be brought before the audit committee later that month. She said Grady can only work one audit at a time.
Cagle said he thought it would be a “great test” for Grady to look into the unpaid building inspection fees, saying it was a “good idea” to have an internal audit.
The proposed budget is balanced and totals $282 million, a decrease of $16 million over the 2023 fiscal year budget of $298.2 million.
The 2024 proposed budget includes pay increases for both civil service and classified employees, including pay raises for fire rescue officers and police officers.
It also includes an increase of $1.50 for monthly residential water bills, which Cagle said would result in a little over $1 million in revenue.
The 100% disabled veterans tax exemption, a state property tax law, was a hot topic during the budget presentation. The exempted property value grew to $292.7 million.
The tax roll shows net taxable value for Killeen increased by nearly 16%, to $10.8 billion. The increase in new growth was explained partly by Killeen’s population increase that resulted in more people buying homes.
Another budget public hearing will be held followed by a final vote on the budget on Sept. 12.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.