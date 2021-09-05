Killeen residents will have a chance to air their support — or concerns — about the proposed fiscal year 2022 budget directly to the City Council during a special council meeting Tuesday.
Starting at 5 p.m. in the council chambers at City Hall, the public budget hearing is the second of three potential hearings which offer the public a direct microphone to say their piece regarding the budget.
The council will also officially vote on various amendments to the budget, possibly in the form of a consent agenda. The 2022 fiscal year budget was officially proposed in the first week of July, and since then both City Council and the city staff have taken their best crack at improving the $244 million budget.
The current proposal includes a little over $200 million in revenue, and establishes a plethora of new programs, supported largely by the federal American Rescue Plan Act, which has breathed new life into the city’s development.
Of the $29.1 million in American Rescue Plan funding, $1 million will be left as a “rainy day fund.”
The other $28.1 million have been allocated towards updating Killeen’s green spaces, improving public infrastructure, establishing a new emergency operations center for the Killeen Fire Department, and a host of social programs that seek to address homelessness and mental health.
The City Council will not officially vote on whether to approve the budget until Sept. 14, where it will also set and vote on the new tax rate of 70.56 cents per $100 valuation. The City Council will, however, discuss and potentially make a motion of consent on the budget, leaving the official vote for Sept. 14 consent agenda. If any changes are made to the proposed budget Tuesday, the city will host another public budget hearing prior to voting on the tax rate and budget on that same day.
The City Council will also discuss the five-year Capital Improvement Plan, setting the course of Killeen’s projects over the next five years.
After the special council meeting Tuesday, a council workshop meeting will be held to discuss normal items of business.
These items include the awarding of some $600,000 to United HealthCare for stop loss insurance for medical and pharmacy claims under the city’s health plan, and the improvement of the Stonetree Golf Course with the purchase of irrigation control panels.
The council is also expected to discuss the creation of the “Central Texas Regional 9-1-1 Emergency Communications District.” This would allow the monies charged to phone bills after 9-1-1 calls to be remitted to the established district, instead of falling to the state, according to a city staff report.
The workshop is expected to end with a discussion on the city’s charter amendments and ethics ordinance, as well as three annexation requests near Prewitt Ranch Road, Old Copperas Cove Road and Hollow Road.
