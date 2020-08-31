Killeen budget: No funding available for the arts

Jami Salter, executive director of Vive Les Arts, Killeen’s community theater, said the city of Killeen’s decision to defund the Killeen Arts Commission “surprised all of us.”
“The announcement was made at a KAC meeting where they were to announce grant recipients for the 2020-2021 fiscal year,” Salter said.
According to the proposed Killeen city budget for Fiscal Year 2021, grant funding for the arts programs, via the KAC, is set for $0. Last year, the arts budget for the city was $268,295, plus $100 in KAC administrative expenses.
“No funding is included in the 2021 budget due to the negative financial impacts of COVID-19 on the fund,” city spokesperson Hilary Shine said by email on Monday, in reference to the fact that arts funding comes from the city’s Hotel Occupancy Fund, which has suffered due to the pandemic.
The Killeen City Council is scheduled to discuss the Hotel Occupancy Fund and Arts Commission funding at its workshop on Tuesday.
Having been in operation for about 40 years, Vive Les Arts currently offer six main stage shows and three or four children’s shows a year.
“Historically each children’s show we produce involves approximately 75 student actors, technicians, and designers,” Salter said. “This free of charge opportunity allows children to be educated in dance, theatre, art design, and music on the surface. More importantly to us at VLA, we also coach self-confidence, teamwork, creativity, and perseverance.”
Although he expressed regret over the situation, Killeen Mayor Jose Segarra acknowledged that the recent decline of hotel and motel revenue is the primary factor for the decision to defund arts programs.
“We want arts, but there is always a challenge,” he said on Monday, adding that he is hopeful that upcoming VLA shows will enable the community theater to bring in some needed revenue.
Salter said the KAC has funded VLA for many years, and they have come to reply on such community support.
“Like many small businesses, COVID-19 has had a dire impact on our theatre,” she said in an email to the Herald. “For safety reasons we are happily operating at 50% of our house, as the health of our patrons, performers, and volunteers is our highest priority. However, the financial impact of selling half of our product is high. In a normal year, losing all city funding would have an impact, but would be an impact we could overcome. I am afraid that losing funding for VLA during this global pandemic is going to prove detrimental.”
On a fiscal level, Salter emphasizes that VLA works hard to bring tourism dollars to the city.
“As a matter of fact, our last production, ‘Matilda,’ was produced by a company based outside of Houston,” she said. “Each show we perform brings patrons from all over Texas to our great city. Many of these patrons have a “night on the town” while they are coming here. I can’t tell you how many conversations I’ve had with our guests who mention frequenting local restaurants and shopping areas prior to attending our shows.”
Salter also mentioned that last year KAC funded other cultural and artistic endeavors ranging from events sponsored by Central Texas College, IMPAC Outreach, Killeen Sister Cities Osan Korea, and the Songhai Bamboo Roots Association.
“Each of these events draw crowds from all over the State of Texas!” she said. “These are worthy endeavors of high artistic quality. We beg the esteemed members of the City Council of Killeen to help find a way to fund the arts here.”
William Selby had been a volunteer with VLA since 2007.
“I’ve seen this theatre through good times and bad but the one constant is the contribution I’ve seen this theatre provide to the community,” he said. “A place that is free of all of the social injustice, where people from all back grounds come together to create and build something we as a community can be proud of. Especially in these unprecedented times, The City of Killeen needs this theatre. For all ages and all people. Defunding is wrong, especially, if my information is correct, the funds do not come from the taxes of our citizens.”
