Killeen bulk trash collection, which includes sticks and other yard clippings, will be going away starting next week, according to a news release from the City, confirming reports last week that the practice would end on May 30.
The measure was approved during Tuesday’s City Council workshop in response to reports from Public Works Director Jeff Reynolds that Killeen’s Solid Waste department has a shortage of some 17 equipment operators, leaving current workers to man 12-hour shifts. Bulk trash refers to the practice of leaving additional bags — besides what fits in the trash can — around the container. According to a Killeen spokeswoman, this includes lawn clippings.
The city has included a reminder that only the container will be serviced and that residents can order an additional container at the following rates:
32 gallon container — $16.25 a month
64 gallon container — $17.63 a month
96 gallon container — $19.78 a month
The city is also encouraging residents with additional trash needs to utilize Killeen’s transfer station, 12200 State Hightway 195. Residents can drop off up to 300 pounds at the station free of charge, once per month. Subsequent visits or loads over 300 pounds will be charged.
“Solid Waste collection is a vital service offered by the City to ensure that waste is collected and disposed of in an environmentally-sound, cost-effective, and safe manner,” city spokeswoman Janell Ford said in the news release.
