Killeen’s Public Works Department had its work cut out for them this week, but they’re back on schedule as of Friday, according to a correspondence with the department through Killeen’s Communication Director Jannelle Ford.
This week, the department fell behind schedule in the removal of curbside brush and bulk trash removal, as it found itself with increased loads from Killeen residents. According to the Public Works Department, the trucks facilitate pickup for up to 17,500 residents a day.
“The months of April through August are generally the highest tonnage of brush and bulk collected with summer vacation. With the unprecedented times of COVID-19 beginning in 2020, there is an influx of those working from home, along with the increase in customers over time, prompting more waste generated around the City,” the department said.
On Wednesday, the department had on Facebook regarding the delay.
“Recently the City of Killeen has seen a significant rise in items for bulk and brush trash collection,” the department stated online.
Part of the issue is a simple lack of equipment.
“There are not as many brush and bulk collection vehicles operated daily as there are side-load vehicles,” the department said.
According to the Public Works department, this sort of buildup is fairly common, but recent weather has exacerbated the issue.
“The summer tends to provide more brush to be collected with tree trimmings and grass cutting, however, this year fluctuation of rain has caused the yard work to exceed the normal volume,” the department said.
As of Friday, however, the department had worked through the delay.
“At this moment, our brush and bulk collections for this week will be completed by the end of today’s work day,” the department said. “We do appreciate the community’s patience while we work through these times together.”
The majority of responses to the department’s post had been positive, with many users thanking the department for their transparency and for their work.
Finally, the department noted that Killeen’s transfer station, which is located at 12200 Texas Highway 195, also offers free trash removal.
“We would like to remind citizens that they do receive 300 lbs free each month at the Transfer Station with proof of residency,” the department said.
jdowling@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7552
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.