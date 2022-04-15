A local resident posted a picture of a Killeen Burger King display board to social media and got a good laugh from the community. The Clear Creak Burger King’s outdoor display sign reads “need gas money? Text BKteam to 85000.”
The original post received over 100 reactions on Facebook.
The Burger King at 2902 Clear Creek Road currently has four jobs available and Burger King has 20 jobs available at locations across Killeen according to the hiring site Ampler.
Residents interested in applying can text BKteam to 85000 to receive more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.