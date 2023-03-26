Local small-business entrepreneur Nancy Thai welcomed 10 other small-business owners to her business, Work With Me, in Killeen on Sunday to meet customers and show off their products.
Vendors had a variety of products — all hand made — which included things like plush toys, apparel, jewelry and gift items.
For a small fee, each vendor was given space to show off their goods to the best advantage. Many vendors who attended the event said they operate mostly online through websites like Facebook or Etsy and don’t have physical locations to sell their product.
The Herald did a story on Thai in December, shortly after she opened the business. Thai is also a member of the Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce.
“I wanted to create something that did not exist yet or something that wasn’t as common,” said Thai. When asked about the inspiration behind starting her business, Thai said that creating a space where she could go to work and take her son was a big part of it.
Thai is a military spouse and they opened the business with a “we’ll see how it goes” attitude.
After networking with friends on Facebook and other popular online sites, she came up with the idea to host others who were looking for an unconventional way of doing business.
All of these creative women collaborated with Thai to bring this event about.
When asked about the next “pop-up” shop, Thai said. “I don’t know yet.”
She hopes to host similar events once a month, but has no date in mind for the next event.
Cristina Orozco, of Orozco Craft Company, has dozens of crocheted items as well as apparel. She brought in several items for customers to view and purchase.
Hope Hernandez of E & A Threads brought a wide variety of hair accessories, bows, bands and hair ties in lots of colors and varieties.
Kaila Gustafson, originally from Maine, brought a few of her favorite accessory items. She makes “mouse ears” from lots of unusual materials. Although they mimic the famous mouse from the magic kingdom, these are made from steel rings and decorated like a fancy headband.
Gabi Lopez makes many of her gift items using a 3-D printer. With four kids now and one on the way, she enjoys crafting from home, most of the time.
Brishithe Tovar has four young children and uses her spare time to create unique crochet items, 3D prints, laser engraving and customizable jewelry.
Jaclyn Carrico of Carrico Creations was a teacher. Now she is a stay-at-home mom and makes jewelry, apparel and other unique gift items selling on Facebook and Etsy.
Angelina Cain competes in rodeo events and makes unique western jewelry, clothing and one of a kind designs on almost anything. Jamie Lahey has all types of apparel selections. She also carries mugs, tumblers, keychains and a variety of other one-of-a-kind items.
Brooke Niemi started her business just recently, she remodeled a small shed in Lampasas which she uses for her boutique items. She is just waiting to open a bigger store.
Enchanted Creations is Shannon Wright’s small business. She began by making soap which didn’t use coconut oil because of her son’s allergies.
“And, it just grew from there,” Wright said.
For more information on any of these enterprising business owners, contact Work With Me at 254-829-4873 or go to workwithmekilleen.com.
