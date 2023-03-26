Live event.jpg

Small business owners Hope Hernandez and Cristina Orozco, make handmade items to sell. At right is the owner of Work With Me, Nancy Thai, who set up this "pop up" shopping experience on Sunday, inside her small business in Killeen.

 Jana Lynn Kilcrease | Herald

Local small-business entrepreneur Nancy Thai welcomed 10 other small-business owners to her business, Work With Me, in Killeen on Sunday to meet customers and show off their products.

Vendors had a variety of products — all hand made — which included things like plush toys, apparel, jewelry and gift items.

