Walmart drive-in movies scheduled in September in Killeen, Harker Heights
Walmart is inviting families to participate in a series of upcoming outdoor movie nights at various locations across the country, including Killeen and Harker Heights.
This free-of-charge “pop-up” event is touring the country and scheduled to come to Central Texas in September and October.
Sound for the drive-in style movies will come via FM radio, including car radios. Parking spaces will be marked for social distancing. Alcohol is not allowed.
Guests are asked to stay inside their car at all times. A mask is required anytime guests are outside of their vehicle. You must arrive in a vehicle, and you can bring as many people are there are seatbelts. Scheduled show times include Sept. 11-12 in Harker Heights, and Sept. 15-16 and Oct. 16-17 in Killeen.
Those shows are sold out right now, but registration may re-open and more tickets could be made available. Go to https://thewalmartdrivein.com/ for more information.
Good morning Bell County economic update, discussion on Tuesday
Mark Vitner, senior economist at Wells Fargo Securities, is scheduled to lead a discussion of the midyear report on the U.S. economy and Texas economy beginning at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 11, via Zoom teleconferencing.
Join the Harker Heights Chamber of Commerce from your phone or computer for this meeting.
Meeting I.D. is 886 8047 9973. Password: 743389. Contact the Heights chamber for more information.
87th annual Killeen chamber banquet slated for Thursday, Sept. 17
The Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce’s 87th annual membership banquet is scheduled from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 17 at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center.
This event is billed as the area’s most prestigious gathering of the business community, and an opportunity to celebrate chamber members.
Tables will seat eight guests. Dress is business formal. The evening begins with a cocktail hour at 6 p.m., followed by dinner, awards, and guest speaker Dr. Henry Cloud, leadership expert and best-selling author.
For more information, contact Nichole at 254-526-955.
Business news wanted
The Killeen Daily Herald wants to print your business news on our expanded business pages.
Send information to news@kdhnews.com, with the words BUSINESS NEWS in the subject line, and provide a name and contact phone number for the reporter.
Here are some things to include that could be used for publication.
Business name, address, phone number (for publication) and website.
What’s the news: (It could be a new manager, promotions, events or other items listed above).
What does your business do?
History of the business.
Compiled by John Clark
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.