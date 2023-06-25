Ribbon Cutting for Integrity Nail Bar will be June 26 in Killeen
Integrity Nail Bar will host a ribbon cutting ceremony for the expansion of its facilities at 11 a.m. June 26 at 4310 Clear Creek Road, Suite 130, Killeen.
Go to https://integritynailbar.com to learn more about the nail bar’s available services.
Kevin Shoun of eXp Realty will host the Pints and Properties Real Estate/Investor Meet Up from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. June 28 at Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St., Salado.
This free event will focus on loans, getting started in real estate, and networking.
Sip and Social for Harker Heights Chamber will be June 28 at Palmeras
The Harker Heights Chamber of Commerce will host a Sip and Social from 4:30 to 6 p.m. June 28 at Palmeras, 201 E. Central Texas Expressway, Harker Heights.
This casual happy hour will have a cash bar and allow attendees to network with one another in a casual setting.
The Copperas Cove Chamber of Commerce will host its monthly Chamber Mixer event from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. June 29 at Crawford Bowers Funeral Home, 211 W. Avenue B, Copperas Cove.
This networking event is free and open to all chamber members. Email Bo Roldan at activities@copperascove.com for more information.
The inaugural Nathaniel Holcomb Invitational Golf Tournament will be at 8 a.m. July 15 at The Stonetree Golf Course, 1600 Stonetree Drive, Killeen.
Players can enter as an individual, partial team, or full team for this four-person scramble. Cost is $85 per person with optional $5 mulligans. Sponsorships are available and range from $300 to $1,000.
Proceeds will benefit The Refuge Corporation, a non-profit community service organization that provides shelter, meals, clothing, transitional housing for families, and more.
Call 254-258-1000 for questions. Go to www.therefugecorporation.org to learn more.
The Killeen Daily Herald wants to print your business news on our expanded business pages.
Send information to news@kdhnews.com, with the words BUSINESS NEWS in the subject line.
Please provide a name and contact phone number for the reporter.
Here are some things to include that could be used for publication:
Business name, address, phone number (for publication), and website.
What’s the news: (It could be a new manager, promotions, events, or other items listed above).
What does your business do?
History of the business.
