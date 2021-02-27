A Killeen nonprofit organization held its monthly food drive Saturday to feed between 100 and 150 families.
AR Kares For All, the local nonprofit and the founder, Maricello Brown, gathered in the old H-E-B parking lot on Gray Street in downtown Killeen to give food away.
He spoke about why he decided to hold this food drive each month.
“It’s a very poverty stricken area, downtown Killeen, and when they took the H-E-B out, it made it even worse. A lot of people need help, so we decided on Thanksgiving of 2020, let’s start giving food away,” Brown said. “Everybody needs help, so instead of putting a mark on who should get help and who shouldn’t, we just pick a day and we come here and pass out food until all the food is gone.”
The giveaway included meat, produce, dairy, juice, fruits, vegetables and more, according to Brown.
All residents are invited to stop by the food giveaway each month and they can track when it will happen by visiting theassociationrecords.net or by going to allrealgospelrecords.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.