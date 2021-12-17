The U.S. Army has appointed Killeen business owner Abdul Subhani as civilian aide to the Secretary of the Army for the second term in a row.
“Your contributions have been exceptional, and your continued service will greatly benefit our Soldiers, their families and our civilians in your community and throughout the Army,” said
Army Secretary Christine E. Wormwurth in a news release about Subhani.
Subhani, who owns Killeen-based Centex Technologies, an IT company with locations in Austin, Dallas and Atlanta, Georgia, is a naturalized U.S. citizen from Pakistan. He holds a bachelor’s degree in Computer Technology in Information Systems, as well as multiple advanced credentials and is the Killeen Chamber of Commerce’s Golden Deeds Honoree of 2020.
In his operation as a civilian aide to the Secretary of the Army for the Capitol region, which includes Austin, Subhani advises and supports Army leaders throughout the country by acting as a liaison between the military and local communities. Jean Shine is the civilian aide to the Secretary of the Army for the Killeen-Fort Hood area.
Subhani will act as a principle advisor to the commander of the Austin-based United States Army Futures Command, and provide consultation in other areas.
His qualifications as a certified ethical hacker, risk and information systems control and a certified data Privacy solutions engineer, among other certifications, will enable the entrepreneur to act as a valuable aide in the area of cyber security.
The aides serve a two-year term without compensation. Terms may be extended to a total of 10 years of service.
