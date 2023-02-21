The owners of Techniques Flooring on South Fort Hood Street in Killeen are looking for the man who smashed through their showroom window in an SUV last weekend, but the reason why may be surprising.
Justin Ratcliff, one of the owners, would like to meet with the driver who was seen in security video crashing through the glass of his retail business about 1:30 p.m. Sunday. The cameras also caught Killeen police officers arriving on the scene shortly afterward,
As of Tuesday morning, Ratcliff had been unable to speak to the driver about the incident — not to complain, but to thank him for “doing the right thing.”
“When I got the call from police, all I could think about were the circumstances,” Ratcliff said. But, he was pleasantly surprised when he was told by the officers that the gentleman who had been driving remained on scene and gave a complete account of what happened.
“It was just an accident,” Ratcliff said. “Apparently, the vehicle, which was parked, was not in ‘park’ and simply rolled through the glass.”
Ratcliff said he wants to make something good out of what could have been bad.
“Insurance estimates put the damage at somewhere around $2,000 and (the man’s) coverage will replace what is needed,” Ratcliff said. “It’s important to me that his action be acknowledged.”
The business owner plans to gift the man a credit of $150 for flooring materials or services.
Ratcliff has the man’s name and address, and said he plans to contact him.
Techniques Flooring carries carpet, tile and wood flooring, and performs installation and restoration services.
Ratcliff and his brother Jeremy run the business, which relocated to the South Fort Hood Street address eight months ago. Their father, Mark Ratcliff, opened the business in Killeen in 1986 and the sons took over in 2007.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.