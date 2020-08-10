Scarf and More Boutique, a Killeen business located at 1805 Florence Road, sells mainly women’s clothing that caters to those who have rheumatoid arthritis and fibromyalgia.
“I have both rheumatoid arthritis and fibromyalgia,” said owner Alexandra Marrero. “I wanted to make clothes that are comfortable and cater to those who have what I have. So I sell clothes that are recommended for people who have either rheumatoid arthritis and fibromyalgia.”
Marrero, who opened the doors to her shop on July 27, said her business started with her selling scarves from her closet in 2013.
“After that, I used my daughter’s room as the warehouse and then eventually I used my garage as the warehouse,” she said. “I would go to events and set up a table to sell my scarves and add other clothing as I got bigger. I made my business online in 2017 and then I finally got my own store where I opened this year.”
Scarf and More Boutique sells a variety of items from scarves, leggings and other clothing items.
“I also sell dresses, shoes and jewelry,” Marerro said. “I sell clothes for all shapes and sizes, I also started selling men’s sunglasses and soon I will start selling men’s clothing items, too.”
Marrero has lived in Killeen for 12 years since moving from Puerto Rico in 2007.
“I am a stay-at-home mom of three kids ages 4, 10 and 11,” she said. “My husband lost his job and has been helping me live my dream and run my business. You can come in and shop here or you can order online and I can ship it to you from all over the United States and Puerto Rico.”
Scarf and More Boutique is open Monday through Friday 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. and Saturday noon - 4 p.m.
