Scheduled maintenance and repairs to the water distribution system has caused Killeen city officials to issue a boil-water notice for properties along South Fort Hood Street and West Central Texas Expressway.
According to a news release, the following addresses on South Fort Hood Street are included in the notice, as of Tuesday morning: 1218, 1220, 1310, 1404, 1414 and 1502. The notice also includes the property at 902 W. Central Texas Expressway.
