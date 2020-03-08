Despite not normally being open on Sundays, the grills were cooking away at Ras Kitchen this weekend as area residents came out to the business Sunday afternoon to take part in a fundraiser for Garden of Hope Central Texas.
“(Garden of Hope) is a nonprofit, emergency shelter for children that can provide for all of their needs for up to 90 days,” executive director Wilfredo Ocasio said. “We officially opened Feb. 1, 2019, so we have been operating for a little over a year.”
Garden of Hope is located in Salado, but Ocasio said they serve children from as far away as Eagle Pass and Wichita Falls. The facility currently has 20 beds, and Ocasio said they typically serve between 17 and 20 children 90% of the time. According to Ocasio, the state has 90 days from placing a child in an emergency shelter to find them a suitable, long-term home, and children at Garden of Hope generally stay close to the full 90-day period.
“Children may come to us from abusive situations, but not all the time. Sometimes children are placed with us just because the parents are not financially capable of supporting the child,” Ocasio said. “Sometimes children come with just the clothes on their backs, and thats all they have, so we will clothe them, feed them and make sure to give them what they need.”
Sunday’s cookout at Ras Kitchen, 515 S. Second St., was being held as a way for local residents to help provide donations to Garden of Hope. In addition to taking donations directly, a portion of all proceeds raised by the restaurant and vendors were being given to Garden of Hope.
The event was hosted by Ras Kitchen, Livin Wright and Totally 4 Kids.
“We kind of created a business-owners group, and we just want to be able to make an impact on our community,” Billy Coach with Totally 4 Kids said. “It feels great to be out here today and be able to give something back.”
The organizers weren’t the only ones enjoying the festivities, either. Avon Watson, a member of Rock and Roll Ice Cream Parlor, was enjoying a plate of food inside Ras Kitchen.
“I am a friend of Chef Ras, and he invited me out to this today,” Watson said. “(Chef Ras) donates his time and food to a lot of different events in Killeen, and he really enjoys helping out the community. It is a great feeling to be here today, and it is rewarding to be able to give back.”
The cookout ran from 3:30 to 7:30 p.m. Sunday. More than 100 residents attended the event in the first hour.
