Prominent Killeen businessman Jim Wright of has publicly apologized for a post he shared on his Facebook a few weeks ago that was filled with racial slurs,
In a letter to the Killeen Daily Herald editor, Wright said the following:
“I want to apologize to anyone that was offended, hurt, or upset about the Facebook article that I forwarded last week,” he said. “I read the article, thought it was interesting, and forwarded it. If it upset you or was hurtful or taken as racist, I apologize. I shouldn’t have forwarded it. I regret forwarding the article and meant no harm or offense to anyone by the post and if I could retract it, I would.”
Wright owns Jim Wright Company, a Killeen-based real estate and rental company,
The post included statements like the following: “There are over 60 openly Black Colleges in the US... Yet if there were ‘White colleges’, that would be a racist college.”
“You are proud to be black, brown, yellow and orange, and you are not afraid to announce it. But when we announce our white pride, you call us racists.”
Ronnie Russell, CEO of Innovation Black Chamber of Commerce in Killeen shared his thoughts on the post.
“Jim Wright receives his annual income from majority of the Black Business Community,” he said. “He is willing to address the black Chamber in his statements while receiving money from the black business community.”
Russel suggested Wright “fund one of those Black owned businesses who has scraped their two nickels to come up with payments to pay him during this epidemic.”
All of the JWC social media pages have been removed, except for their YouTube page which is still up at the time of release.
A call to Wright to explain why he removed the social media pages was not immediately returned.
JWC was established in Killeen in 1974 and operates in commercial and residential real estate development, including several rental properties.
The letter to the editor is running in Sunday’s edition of the Killeen Daily Herald.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.