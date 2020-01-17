The U.S. Army appointed a Killeen business owner as a new civilian aide to the Secretary of the Army, or CASA, during an investiture ceremony in the Perot Building in Dallas on Jan. 8.
The Honorable Ryan D. McCarthy, Secretary of the Army, selected Abdul Subhani to represent Texas’ capital region in the Austin area.
Killeen-area Realtor Jean Shine still remains as Killeen-Fort Hood region civilian aide, said Jennifer Hetzel of the Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce.
Subhani is the president and CEO of Centex Technologies’, an IT consulting company he founded in 2006.
Subhani said, through a news release from the Killeen chamber, that he is “deeply honored and humbled to be chosen to serve as a CASA.”
“This is an important opportunity and I look forward to working with the secretary and other civilian aides to support and strengthen the bonds between the military and civilian communities in the Central Texas region,” he said.
McCarthy, also through the news release, called Subhani “an icon in the business and military community in the Killeen and Austin areas.”
“Our Army is an all-volunteer force. Now, more than ever, we rely on our volunteers, such as CASAs, to help build networks, foster relationships and tell the Army story to your communities. They are my first phone call into the city and the last handshake as I head back to D.C. I am confident Abdul will have an immediate positive impact,” McCarthy said.
Subhani currently serves with the Association of the United States Army-Central Texas Chapter board of governors.
Additionally, he is a member of Forbes Technology Council; Baylor Scott & White McLane’s Children’s Hospital Advisory Council; Texas A&M University-Central Texas Foundation Board; and Chancellor’s Council of the Texas A&M University System cabinet member.
The civilian aides are a vital part of the Army, promoting good relations between the Army and the public and advising the Secretary about regional issues, according to the news release.
Each state, the District of Columbia and the five U.S. territories have one or more aides appointed to provide a vital link between the Army and the communities for which they serve.
The aides are usually business or civic leaders who possess a keen interest in the welfare of the Army and their communities, the release said.
The aides serve a two-year term without compensation. Terms may be extended to a total of 10 years of service. The secretary may recognize a civilian aide as a CASA Emeritus after 10 years of service with distinguished service.
