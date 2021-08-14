The Killeen area is expected to see a return to lower temperatures this week as rain rolls through the area.
“[Saturday] is the last real warm day until about Wednesday,” National Weather Service Meteorologist Monique Stellers said Saturday.
With a 70% chance of thunderstorms over the weekend, Killeen should see lower temperatures, just reaching the low 90s until Wednesday.
“You’ve got storms developing around you, but that should start to clear up around Wednesday,” Stellers said.
The high temperature for the week is around 99 on Thursday, with nighttime lows projected to be around 75 degrees.
When it’s not raining, it may be a good week to go kite flying as winds are expected to increase from 5 to 10 mph on Sunday and Monday, to gusts of up to 20 mph on Tuesday and Wednesday.
