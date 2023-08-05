Extreme fire conditions, also called a Red Flag warning, are expected throughout the beginning of this week in the Killeen-Fort Cavazos area, according to National Weather Service officials.
“A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and dry vegetation can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Avoid all outside burning and welding today,” according to the NWS website on Saturday.
To be safe, officials are asking for individual in the Killeen—Fort Cavazos area to not throw cigarette butts on the ground, and if people see a fire report it to the fire station immediately.
Sunday’s high temperature is expected to hit 106 with a heat index of 109; the low of the day will be 79 with winds reaching up to 20 mph that night.
Monday’s high will be around 106 as well with a slightly low temperature of 78. During the nightfall, winds will pick up to about 30 mph, and there will be clear skies that night.
Temperatures for Tuesday will slightly decrease to around 105 and the gusts for that day will be 15 mph. Tuesday’s gusts will increase to 30 mph during the night and the low will be 78 as well. It is expected to be very dry during the day so be careful of starting a fire, officials warn.
Wednesday will have a high of 105 and a low of 78. The sky will be clear throughout the day and gusts will hit as high as 30 mph.
Thursday’s temperatures will rise slightly with a high of 106 and low of 79.
Friday is expected to increase again with a high of 107. It will be hot and sunny with maybe a few cloudy areas, according to the forecast. It will be mostly clear throughout Friday and the low will be around 77.
