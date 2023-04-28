The city of Killeen has decided to cancel Friday's portion of the annual Celebrate Killeen Festival due to a tornado watch that has been issued in Bell County. The National Weather Service issued a tornado watch Friday that is active until 8 p.m.
Several of the canceled events are being moved to the Saturday schedule to still allow the performers a time to participate in the festival. The additional Saturday events are as follows:
