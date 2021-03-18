Killeen candidate to host meet and greet event March 27

Killeen City Council District 3 candidate Ramon Alvarez will host a campaign meet and greet event from noon to 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 27, at the Crawford Drever pavilion at Lions Club Park, 1700 E. Stan Schlueter Loop, Killeen.
Guests are asked to consider bringing non-perishable food item(s), which will be donated to the Killeen Food Care Center to help those in need in the community.
