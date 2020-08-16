Two weeks after the Killeen City Council adopted the five-year Capital Improvements Program, or CIP, city staff is proposing an amendment to it.
The CIP funding was based on a potential water and sewer rate increase on Oct. 1, but the council postponed to December consideration of an amendment modifying the rates.
Danielle Singh, executive director of Public Works, amended the CIP by removing at least five projects from the water and sewer project list to reflect the current level of funding, according to the agenda packet that is published on the city’s website.
In total, there are 24 items on the agenda for Tuesday’s meeting.
Among the items, the council will discuss are language and disrespect from a resident that occurred during the July 21 city council meeting.
After a lengthy discussion that evening, local developer Gary Purser Jr. used coarse language to express his displeasure with objections raised by three of the councilmembers.
The council was discussing a request on behalf of Purser to get a parcel of land rezoned for residential use near Texas A&M University-Central Texas.
In Tuesday’s meeting, the council will hear a myriad of items, including approving the Quarterly Investment Report for the quarter that ended June 30, a request from the Killeen Fire Department to procure six new vehicles, acceptance of a Federal Aviation Administration Military Airport Program grant and eight public hearings.
Tuesday’s council meeting will begin at 5 p.m. inside the council chambers in City Hall, 101 N. College St.
For those unable to attend the meeting in person, it will be web streamed live and archived for playback on the City’s website, KilleenTexas.gov. It will also be broadcast live on Spectrum Cable Channel 10.
